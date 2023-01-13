University of North Georgia announces local students on Dean’s Lists for fall 2022

DAHLONEGA, GA (01/11/2023)– The deans of each of UNG’s colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for fall 2022.
Dean’s List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
Dean’s List honorees included:
- Makayla Warren of Good Hope
- Hannah Still of Good Hope
- Noah Jannett of Loganville
- Alana Long of Loganville
- Hunter McElveen of Loganville
- Jacob Maddox of Loganville
- Stephanie Smith of Loganville
- Vincent Curry of Loganville
- Morgan Robinson of Loganville
- Olamide Adekola of Loganville
- Maxton Brown of Loganville
- Emily Gray of Loganville
- Cassidy Mullen of Loganville
- Joseph Van Voorn of Loganville
- Jenna Bentley of Loganville
- Hannah Weaver of Loganville
- Khoi Ho of Loganville
- Chase Miller of Loganville
- Michael Dagenhart of Loganville
- Mallory King of Loganville
- Rebecca Jensen of Loganville
- Kyler Vaeth of Loganville
- Madison Keener of Loganville
- Sarah Baksh of Loganville
- Alyssa Valentine of Loganville
- Isabel Jordan of Loganville
- Aicha Theophan of Loganville
- Savannah Adams of Monroe
- Melanie Wyatt of Monroe
- Keegan Tatman of Monroe
- Joe Conner of Monroe
- Tyson Rumley of Monroe
- Jacob Dally of Monroe
- Dao Le of Monroe
- Jaedyn Bryant of Monroe
- Michael Watson of Monroe
- Megan Carr of Monroe
- Zachary Phillips of Monroe
- Joshua Whitson of Monroe
- Caedmon McCart of Monroe
- Brennan Burford of Monroe
- Gabriel Icenogle of Monroe
- Riley Wilson of Monroe
- Marshall Vandenoever of Monroe
- Eliana Swope of Monroe
- Emily Heidel of Monroe
- James Head of Monroe
- Preston Little of Monroe
- Parmeshwar Tandrian of Monroe
- Brittney Arthur of Monroe
- Evan Welborn of Monroe
- Lindsey Malcolm of Nicholson
- Ashlyn Allen of Social Circle
- Trenton Malcom of Social Circle
