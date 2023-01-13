University of North Georgia announces local students on Dean’s Lists for fall 2022

DAHLONEGA, GA (01/11/2023)– The deans of each of UNG’s colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for fall 2022.

Dean’s List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.

Dean’s List honorees included:

Makayla Warren of Good Hope

Hannah Still of Good Hope

Noah Jannett of Loganville

Alana Long of Loganville

Hunter McElveen of Loganville

Jacob Maddox of Loganville

Stephanie Smith of Loganville

Vincent Curry of Loganville

Morgan Robinson of Loganville

Olamide Adekola of Loganville

Maxton Brown of Loganville

Emily Gray of Loganville

Cassidy Mullen of Loganville

Joseph Van Voorn of Loganville

Jenna Bentley of Loganville

Hannah Weaver of Loganville

Khoi Ho of Loganville

Chase Miller of Loganville

Michael Dagenhart of Loganville

Mallory King of Loganville

Rebecca Jensen of Loganville

Kyler Vaeth of Loganville

Madison Keener of Loganville

Sarah Baksh of Loganville

Alyssa Valentine of Loganville

Isabel Jordan of Loganville

Aicha Theophan of Loganville

Savannah Adams of Monroe

Melanie Wyatt of Monroe

Keegan Tatman of Monroe

Joe Conner of Monroe

Tyson Rumley of Monroe

Jacob Dally of Monroe

Dao Le of Monroe

Jaedyn Bryant of Monroe

Michael Watson of Monroe

Megan Carr of Monroe

Zachary Phillips of Monroe

Joshua Whitson of Monroe

Caedmon McCart of Monroe

Brennan Burford of Monroe

Gabriel Icenogle of Monroe

Riley Wilson of Monroe

Marshall Vandenoever of Monroe

Eliana Swope of Monroe

Emily Heidel of Monroe

James Head of Monroe

Preston Little of Monroe

Parmeshwar Tandrian of Monroe

Brittney Arthur of Monroe

Evan Welborn of Monroe

Lindsey Malcolm of Nicholson

Ashlyn Allen of Social Circle

Trenton Malcom of Social Circle

Positioned in the fastest-growing region of the state, the University of North Georgia comprises five campuses united by a single mission focused on academic excellence and academic and co-curricular programs that develop students into leaders for a diverse and global society. The University of North Georgia is a University System of Georgia leadership institution and is The Military College of Georgia. With almost 19,000 students, the University of North Georgia is one of the state’s largest public universities. The university offers more than 100 programs of study ranging from certificate and associate degrees to doctoral programs.