University of North Georgia announces local students on Dean’s Lists for spring 2021

DAHLONEGA, GA (05/14/2021)– The deans of each of UNG’s colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for spring 2021. The following local students were named to the Dean’s List:

Abbygail Obrien of Social Circle (30025)

Alexander Hamby of Social Circle (30025)

Ali Hassan of Loganville (30052)

Allison Naidoo of Good Hope (30641)

Andre Davis Brown of Social Circle (30025)

Averie Wahr of Loganville (30052)

Ayomide Adekola of Loganville (30052)

Brian Clements of Loganville (30052)

Brigid Cross of Loganville (30052)

Christopher Martin of Monroe (30656)

Christopher Yarman of Monroe (30655)

Delaney Mcauliffe of Monroe (30655)

Destiney Simmerman of Loganville (30052)

Emilia Zielezinski of Loganville (30052)

Emma Parson of Monroe (30656)

Hannah Scott of Monroe (30655)

Hannah Weaver of Loganville (30052)

Haven Fralick of Monroe (30656)

Hima Naik of Loganville (30052)

Isabel Jordan of Loganville (30052)

James Steinbach of Loganville (30052)

Jared Yarbrough of Monroe (30656)

Jason Rockmore of Monroe (30656)

John Fortuna of Monroe (30655)

Jordan Pounds of Monroe (30656)

Julia Hardin of Loganville (30052)

Keiona Schlosser of Loganville (30052)

Kelly Marin of Loganville (30052)

Kristopher Yancey of Monroe (30656)

Lindsey Peevy of Loganville (30052)

Lisa Downs of Loganville (30052)

Macy Curtis of Loganville (30052)

Madeline Hutchison of Monroe (30656)

Madison Bruce of Loganville (30052)

Madison Perry of Monroe (30655)

Madison Walker of Monroe (30656)

Matthew Puckett of Monroe (30656)

Maxton Brown of Loganville (30052)

Morgan Nash of Loganville (30052)

Morgan Robinson of Loganville (30052)

Nicole Van Der Meer of Loganville (30052)

Olamide Adekola of Loganville (30052)

Sarah Sykes of Monroe (30655)

Savannah Chapman of Monroe (30656)

Sheryar Malik of Loganville (30052)

Sierra Henson of Monroe (30656)

Dean’s List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.

