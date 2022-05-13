University of North Georgia announces local students on Dean’s Lists for spring 2022

DAHLONEGA, GA (05/12/2022)– The deans of each of UNG’s colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for spring 2022.

Dean’s List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B. Dean’s List honorees included:

Dalton Taze Goins of Monroe (30655)

Anjolaoluwa Ifeoluwa Thomas of Loganville (30052)

Ariel Phonesavanh Vongsamphanh of Loganville (30052)

Tabita Olivia Sanda of Loganville (30052)

Jacob Adams of Monroe (30656)

Evan Curtis Welborn of Monroe (30655)

Hannah Elizabeth Stefancsyk of Monroe (30655)

Emily Elise Murdoch of Loganville (30052)

Hannah Lee Scott of Monroe (30655)

Caedmon I. McCart of Monroe (30655)

Nora Elizabeth Cryder of Loganville (30052)

Robert Maxwell Dyson of Loganville (30052)

Vincent Lenroyy Curry of Loganville (30052)

Emilia Anna Zielezinski of Loganville (30052)

Morgan Tate Robinson of Loganville (30052)

Brian Andrew Clements of Loganville (30052)

Caitlyn Abigail Gibson of Loganville (30052)

Christopher Patrick Yarman of Monroe (30655)

Andre Crisgen Davis Brown of Social Circle (30025)

Preston Thomas Little of Monroe (30655)

Katia Thao of Monroe (30656)

Chase Rodney Miller of Loganville (30052)

Isabel Elizabeth Jordan of Loganville (30052)

Savannah Grace Chapman of Monroe (30656)

Tiffany Hardge of Loganville (30052)

Alissa Jade Adair of Monroe (30655)

Sandy Vang of Monroe (30656)

Stephanie Anne Smith of Loganville (30052)

Caty A. Watts of Monroe (30655)

Brittney Lee Arthur of Monroe (30655)

Fisher Tabb Mitchem of Monroe (30656)

Katherine Grace Drake of Monroe (30656)

Thomas Brett Terrell of Monroe (30655)

Henry James Smith of Monroe (30655)

Dao Le of Monroe (30655)

Jaiden David Blount of Loganville (30052)

Jacob Nolan Edge of Monroe (30655)

Cameron Diego Contreras of Loganville (30052)

Coty Christopher Martin of Loganville (30052)

Adam Patrick Beers of Social Circle (30025)

Noah Oliver William Walker of Monroe (30656)

Kayla Ann Burt of Loganville (30052)

Positioned in the fastest-growing region of the state, the University of North Georgia comprises five campuses united by a single mission focused on academic excellence and academic and co-curricular programs that develop students into leaders for a diverse and global society. The University of North Georgia is a University System of Georgia leadership institution and is The Military College of Georgia. With almost 19,000 students, the University of North Georgia is one of the state’s largest public universities. The university offers more than 100 programs of study ranging from certificate and associate degrees to doctoral programs.