University of North Georgia announces local students on President’s Lists for fall 2021

DAHLONEGA, GA (01/18/2022)– University of North Georgia (UNG) President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the fall 2021 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor’s degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President’s List. Honorees included:
Mckenzie Garvin of Monroe, GA (30655) on the President’s List
Kelsey Howlett of Monroe, GA (30656) on the President’s List
Bryan Pulliam of Monroe, GA (30655) on the President’s List
John Thompson of Monroe, GA (30655) on the President’s List
Olamide Adekola of Loganville, GA (30052) on the President’s Honor Roll
Madison Bruce of Loganville, GA (30052) on the President’s Honor Roll
Savannah Chapman of Monroe, GA (30656) on the President’s Honor Roll
Joe Conner of Monroe, GA (30655) on the President’s Honor Roll
Marnie Couch of Loganville, GA (30052) on the President’s Honor Roll
Alexis Dunston of Monroe, GA (30656) on the President’s Honor Roll
Katelynn Fry of Loganville, GA (30052) on the President’s Honor Roll
Kaylee Hall of Social Circle, GA (30025) on the President’s Honor Roll
Savannah Haynes of Loganville, GA (30052) on the President’s Honor Roll
Michaela Houk of Loganville, GA (30052) on the President’s Honor Roll
Lindsay Howard of Monroe, GA (30655) on the President’s Honor Roll
Ashleigh Hudson of Monroe, GA (30656) on the President’s Honor Roll
Landen Johnson of Loganville, GA (30052) on the President’s Honor Roll
Megan Johnson of Loganville, GA (30052) on the President’s Honor Roll
Emily Knight of Loganville, GA (30052) on the President’s Honor Roll
Dao Le of Monroe, GA (30655) on the President’s Honor Roll
Nikki Malcom of Monroe, GA (30655) on the President’s Honor Roll
Jose Alberto Medrano of Loganville, GA (30052) on the President’s Honor Roll
Abbygail Obrien of Social Circle, GA (30025) on the President’s Honor Roll
Kayla Roberts of Monroe, GA (30655) on the President’s Honor Roll
Hannah Scott of Monroe, GA (30655) on the President’s Honor Roll
Austin Seidel of Loganville, GA (30052) on the President’s Honor Roll
Courtney Smith of Loganville, GA (30052) on the President’s Honor Roll
Henry Smith of Monroe, GA (30655) on the President’s Honor Roll
Stephanie Smith of Loganville, GA (30052) on the President’s Honor Roll
Alexandra Vaeth of Loganville, GA (30052) on the President’s Honor Roll
Kyler Vaeth of Loganville, GA (30052) on the President’s Honor Roll
Averie Wahr of Loganville, GA (30052) on the President’s Honor Roll
Hannah Weaver of Loganville, GA (30052) on the President’s Honor Roll
Alexis Williams of Loganville, GA (30052) on the President’s Honor Roll
Emilia Zielezinski of Loganville, GA (30052) on the President’s Honor Roll
Rayna Carter of Loganville, GA (30052) on the President’s List
Jacquelyn Ferreira of Loganville, GA (30052) on the President’s List
Positioned in the fastest-growing region of the state, the University of North Georgia comprises five campuses united by a single mission focused on academic excellence and academic and co-curricular programs that develop students into leaders for a diverse and global society. The University of North Georgia is a University System of Georgia leadership institution and is The Military College of Georgia. With almost 19,000 students, the University of North Georgia is one of the state’s largest public universities. The university offers more than 100 programs of study ranging from certificate and associate degrees to doctoral programs.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.