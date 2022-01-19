University of North Georgia announces local students on President’s Lists for fall 2021

DAHLONEGA, GA (01/18/2022)– University of North Georgia (UNG) President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the fall 2021 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor’s degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President’s List. Honorees included:

Mckenzie Garvin of Monroe, GA (30655) on the President’s List

Kelsey Howlett of Monroe, GA (30656) on the President’s List

Bryan Pulliam of Monroe, GA (30655) on the President’s List

John Thompson of Monroe, GA (30655) on the President’s List

Olamide Adekola of Loganville, GA (30052) on the President’s Honor Roll

Madison Bruce of Loganville, GA (30052) on the President’s Honor Roll

Savannah Chapman of Monroe, GA (30656) on the President’s Honor Roll

Joe Conner of Monroe, GA (30655) on the President’s Honor Roll

Marnie Couch of Loganville, GA (30052) on the President’s Honor Roll

Alexis Dunston of Monroe, GA (30656) on the President’s Honor Roll

Katelynn Fry of Loganville, GA (30052) on the President’s Honor Roll

Kaylee Hall of Social Circle, GA (30025) on the President’s Honor Roll

Savannah Haynes of Loganville, GA (30052) on the President’s Honor Roll

Michaela Houk of Loganville, GA (30052) on the President’s Honor Roll

Lindsay Howard of Monroe, GA (30655) on the President’s Honor Roll

Ashleigh Hudson of Monroe, GA (30656) on the President’s Honor Roll

Landen Johnson of Loganville, GA (30052) on the President’s Honor Roll

Megan Johnson of Loganville, GA (30052) on the President’s Honor Roll

Emily Knight of Loganville, GA (30052) on the President’s Honor Roll

Dao Le of Monroe, GA (30655) on the President’s Honor Roll

Nikki Malcom of Monroe, GA (30655) on the President’s Honor Roll

Jose Alberto Medrano of Loganville, GA (30052) on the President’s Honor Roll

Abbygail Obrien of Social Circle, GA (30025) on the President’s Honor Roll

Kayla Roberts of Monroe, GA (30655) on the President’s Honor Roll

Hannah Scott of Monroe, GA (30655) on the President’s Honor Roll

Austin Seidel of Loganville, GA (30052) on the President’s Honor Roll

Courtney Smith of Loganville, GA (30052) on the President’s Honor Roll

Henry Smith of Monroe, GA (30655) on the President’s Honor Roll

Stephanie Smith of Loganville, GA (30052) on the President’s Honor Roll

Alexandra Vaeth of Loganville, GA (30052) on the President’s Honor Roll

Kyler Vaeth of Loganville, GA (30052) on the President’s Honor Roll

Averie Wahr of Loganville, GA (30052) on the President’s Honor Roll

Hannah Weaver of Loganville, GA (30052) on the President’s Honor Roll

Alexis Williams of Loganville, GA (30052) on the President’s Honor Roll

Emilia Zielezinski of Loganville, GA (30052) on the President’s Honor Roll

Rayna Carter of Loganville, GA (30052) on the President’s List

Jacquelyn Ferreira of Loganville, GA (30052) on the President’s List

