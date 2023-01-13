University of North Georgia announces local students on President’s Lists for fall 2022

DAHLONEGA, GA (01/11/2023)– University of North Georgia (UNG) President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the fall 2022 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor’s degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President’s List.

Ashlyn Clark of Good Hope earned recognition on the President’s Honor Roll.

Ashley Annis of Loganville earned recognition on the President’s Honor Roll.

Carly Ashcraft of Loganville earned recognition on the President’s Honor Roll.

Alexis Beaulieu of Loganville earned recognition on the President’s Honor Roll.

Brian Clements of Loganville earned recognition on the President’s Honor Roll.

Jaden Cotton of Loganville earned recognition on the President’s Honor Roll.

Marnie Couch of Loganville earned recognition on the President’s Honor Roll.

Jacquelyn Ferreira of Loganville earned recognition on the President’s Honor Roll.

Katelynn Fry of Loganville earned recognition on the President’s Honor Roll.

Jahmani Hamilton of Loganville earned recognition on the President’s List.

Savannah Haynes of Loganville earned recognition on the President’s Honor Roll.

Landen Johnson of Loganville earned recognition on the President’s Honor Roll.

Megan Johnson of Loganville earned recognition on the President’s Honor Roll.

Stephanie Rodriguez of Loganville earned recognition on the President’s Honor Roll.

Austin Seidel of Loganville earned recognition on the President’s Honor Roll.

Courtney Smith of Loganville earned recognition on the President’s Honor Roll.

James Steinbach of Loganville earned recognition on the President’s Honor Roll.

Ariel Vongsamphanh of Loganville earned recognition on the President’s Honor Roll.

Lahna Wempner of Loganville earned recognition on the President’s Honor Roll.

Kierstin Wright of Loganville earned recognition on the President’s Honor Roll.

Joseph Adams of Monroe earned recognition on the President’s Honor Roll.

Savannah Chapman of Monroe earned recognition on the President’s Honor Roll.

Ashley Donley of Monroe earned recognition on the President’s Honor Roll.

Michaela Franke of Monroe earned recognition on the President’s Honor Roll.

Sierra Henson of Monroe earned recognition on the President’s Honor Roll.

Ashleigh Hudson of Monroe earned recognition on the President’s Honor Roll.

Reagan May of Monroe earned recognition on the President’s Honor Roll.

Makenna Reavis of Monroe earned recognition on the President’s Honor Roll.

Joseph Rockmore of Monroe earned recognition on the President’s Honor Roll.

Henry Smith of Monroe earned recognition on the President’s Honor Roll.

Hannah Stefancsyk of Monroe earned recognition on the President’s Honor Roll.

Sarah Sykes of Monroe earned recognition on the President’s Honor Roll.

Alexia Vang of Monroe earned recognition on the President’s Honor Roll.

Carson Witcher of Monroe earned recognition on the President’s List.

Parker Woods of Monroe earned recognition on the President’s Honor Roll.

Kaylee Hall of Social Circle earned recognition on the President’s Honor Roll.

Positioned in the fastest-growing region of the state, the University of North Georgia comprises five campuses united by a single mission focused on academic excellence and academic and co-curricular programs that develop students into leaders for a diverse and global society. The University of North Georgia is a University System of Georgia leadership institution and is The Military College of Georgia. With almost 19,000 students, the University of North Georgia is one of the state’s largest public universities. The university offers more than 100 programs of study ranging from certificate and associate degrees to doctoral programs.