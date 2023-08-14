University of North Georgia announces local students President’s Lists for Summer 2023

DAHLONEGA, GA (08/10/2023)– University of North Georgia (UNG) President Michael Shannon recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the Summer 2023 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor’s degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade-point average were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President’s List.

Savannah Knight of Loganville, GA has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Hannah Weaver of Loganville, GA has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Alexia Vang of Monroe, GA has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

