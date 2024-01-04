University of North Georgia announces President’s Lists for fall 2023

DAHLONEGA, GA (01/03/2024)– University of North Georgia (UNG) President Michael P. Shannon recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the fall 2023 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor’s degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President’s List.

Ashlyn Clark of Good Hope made the President’s Honor Roll.

Emily Eakin of Good Hope made the President’s Honor Roll.

Sarah Autry of Loganville made the President’s Honor Roll.

Marnie Couch of Loganville made the President’s Honor Roll.

Sibyll Dyson of Loganville made the President’s Honor Roll.

Cheyenne Eidson of Loganville made the President’s Honor Roll.

Jacquelyn Ferreira of Loganville made the President’s Honor Roll.

Katelynn Fry of Loganville made the President’s Honor Roll.

Jennifer Hardy of Loganville made the President’s Honor Roll.

Savannah Haynes of Loganville made the President’s Honor Roll.

Colton Helms of Loganville made the President’s Honor Roll.

Emily Hewatt of Loganville made the President’s Honor Roll.

Lee Hopkins of Loganville made the President’s Honor Roll.

Alexander Howell of Loganville made the President’s Honor Roll.

Landen Johnson of Loganville made the President’s Honor Roll.

Nicholas Johnson of Loganville made the President’s Honor Roll.

Mallory King of Loganville made the President’s Honor Roll.

Meredith Marks of Loganville made the President’s Honor Roll.

Chase Miller of Loganville made the President’s Honor Roll.

Abigail Ramos-Rodriguez of Loganville made the President’s Honor Roll.

Hailey Roberts of Loganville made the President’s Honor Roll.

Austin Seidel of Loganville made the President’s Honor Roll.

Megan Taylor of Loganville made the President’s Honor Roll.

Charles Tharp of Loganville made the President’s Honor Roll.

Nicole Van Der Meer of Loganville made the President’s Honor Roll.

Bodie Weeks of Loganville made the President’s Honor Roll.

Lahna Wempner of Loganville made the President’s Honor Roll.

Emily Wilkins of Loganville made the President’s Honor Roll.

Cade Brown of Monroe made the President’s Honor Roll.

Jaedyn Bryant of Monroe made the President’s Honor Roll.

Savannah Chapman of Monroe made the President’s Honor Roll.

Laura Duncan of Monroe made the President’s Honor Roll.

Kylie Harper of Monroe made the President’s Honor Roll.

Sierra Henson of Monroe made the President’s Honor Roll.

Landon Housley of Monroe made the President’s Honor Roll.

Ellie Jones of Monroe made the President’s Honor Roll.

Ansley King of Monroe made the President’s Honor Roll.

Camden Prince of Monroe made the President’s Honor Roll.

Kayla Roberts of Monroe made the President’s Honor Roll.

Henry Smith of Monroe made the President’s Honor Roll.

Anthony Spain of Monroe made the President’s Honor Roll.

Hannah Stefancsyk of Monroe made the President’s Honor Roll.

Annabell Still of Monroe made the President’s Honor Roll.

Sarah Sykes of Monroe made the President’s Honor Roll.

Alexander Thrailkill of Monroe made the President’s Honor Roll.

Marshall VandenOever of Monroe made the President’s Honor Roll.

Allie Wilcox of Monroe made the President’s Honor Roll.

Margaret Anderson of Social Circle made the President’s Honor Roll.

Ashley Healey of Social Circle made the President’s Honor Roll.

Cayci Schell of Social Circle made the President’s Honor Roll.

