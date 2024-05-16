University of North Georgia announces President’s Lists for spring 2024

DAHLONEGA, GA (05/14/2024)– University of North Georgia (UNG) President Michael P. Shannon recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the spring 2024 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor’s degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President’s List.

Ashlyn Clark of Good Hope has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Emma Ladd-Thomas of Loganville has been named to the President’s List.

Alayna Price of Loganville has been named to the President’s List.

Olamide Adekola of Loganville has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Ashley Annis of Loganville has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Sibyll Dyson of Loganville has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Audrey Eby of Loganville has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Zachary Evans of Loganville has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Katelynn Fry of Loganville has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Jennifer Hardy of Loganville has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Savannah Haynes of Loganville has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Emily Hewatt of Loganville has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Lee Hopkins of Loganville has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Landen Johnson of Loganville has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Christopher Lange of Loganville has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Ryan Lorenz of Loganville has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Cassidy Mullen of Loganville has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Hailey Roberts of Loganville has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Tristan Rudisail of Loganville has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Megan Taylor of Loganville has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Bodie Weeks of Loganville has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Lahna Wempner of Loganville has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

James Durden of Monroe has been named to the President’s List.

Austin Bowen of Monroe has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Cade Brown of Monroe has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Matthew Chamberlain of Monroe has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Savannah Chapman of Monroe has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Laura Duncan of Monroe has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Trina Duncan of Monroe has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Olivia Henry of Monroe has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Sierra Henson of Monroe has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Ellie Jones of Monroe has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Mallory Mendenhall of Monroe has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Lindsey Parish of Monroe has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Kayla Roberts of Monroe has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Henry Smith of Monroe has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Hannah Stefancsyk of Monroe has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Annabell Still of Monroe has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Makayla Stolarik of Monroe has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Parmeshwar Tandrian of Monroe has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Katia Thao of Monroe has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Marshall VandenOever of Monroe has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Kaylee Wallace of Monroe has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Ashlyn Allen of Social Circle has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Margaret Anderson of Social Circle has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Ashley Healey of Social Circle has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Alyssa Smith of Social Circle has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Ansley Vier of Social Circle has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.

