UNSPOKEN documentary set to air on GPB Monday night

Local filmmaker Stephanie Calabrese’s award-winning documentary “UNSPOKEN” will air on Georgia Public Broadcasting for the first time Monday night.

The film, an examination of the Moore’s Ford lynching and the code of silence around the event which persisted for decades amidst Walton County’s racial tensions, will run at 10 p.m. Monday, July 22, on GPB, the Georgia PBS station.

Calabrese said the TV run will be a shorter edit to fit into the station’s schedule but promised it would still retain its power.

“It was challenging to trim the full feature film from 78 minutes down to 57 minutes,” Calabrese said. “GPB’s review board and Director of Production Services, Keocia Howard, provided feedback to help guide my edit and I’m grateful for their support to help make the story more accessible to viewers across Georgia.”

Calabrese said she received no compensation for the license to GPB and said it was important to see it available so near the date of the original Moore’s Ford tragedy.

“This air date coincides as close as possible to the 78th anniversary of the Moore’s Ford Lynching that occurred here in Walton County on July 25, 1946,” Calabrese said.

“By understanding our history with honesty and empathy, we open up important discussions about reconciliation and the ongoing impacts of racial injustice. I hope you set aside an hour to watch the show and share it with others.”

GPB CEO Wesley Huffman said they were proud to see the documentary run on their schedule for the first time.

“In many ways, GPB serves as Georgia’s storyteller by presenting content that engages our audiences and encourages a deeper understanding of our communities,” he said. “The film UNSPOKEN is an important tool for starting these dialogs around our shared, complex history as Georgians.”

