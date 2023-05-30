Unspoken showing again Sunday at On Stage Community Theater in Monroe

There will be another showing of UNSPOKEN on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 3 p.m. at On Stage Community Theater. The cost of the tickets are $15. You can reserve tickets at this location. https://www.unspoken.film/order-tickets/encore-hometown.

Half of that goes to On Stage toward their student scholarship and the other half goes toward the cost of the second Community Dialog Inspired by UNSPOKEN to be held on Saturday, June 10, 10am – 1pm (free event) at Team Up Mentoring here in Monroe. If you know a community member is interested to attend the screening, but the $15 ticket price is a financial hardship, have them contact me. Capacity is 90 seats.

There will also be a second Community Dialog Inspired by UNSPOKEN and lead by Haley Smith, Director of Diversity and Inclusion at Berry College, on Saturday, June 10 at 10 am at Team Up Mentoring here in Monroe. This will offer an opportunity for folks to connect with one another and engage in a dicussion moving forward. Register here: https://www.unspoken.film/communitydialog.

On Stage Community Theater is located at 215 High School Ave., Monroe, GA 30655

UNSPOKEN is a documentary feature film that traces the journey of local resident Stephanie Calabrese who used an iphone to document the racial divide in the local community “through the lens of her own whiteness.” In doing so, Calabrese uncovers buried truths and explores how the community has been impacted by its racial divide. It covers the impact of the 1946 Moore’s Ford Lynching that has long been an open wound in the community and it attempts to shatter the code of silence that has surrounded this incident for generations.

The movie, written and directed by Calabrese, has won numerous awards.

Film runtime is 79 minutes. General seating. Tickets reserved at the door under the name of the online ticket purchaser. If you are buying tickets for individuals who will not arrive with you, please provide names for those ticket holders to confirm entry. Doors open 30 minutes before screening time. If you arrive after the screening start time, a host will seat you as time and space allow. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferrable. 50% of ticket sale proceeds helps off-set film expenses and 50% goes toward the On Stage Youth Workshop Scholarship Fund. If the $15 ticket fee is a financial burden for you, but you’d like to attend the screening, contact us.

About UNSPOKEN: UNSPOKEN was awarded the Audience Choice Award for Documentary Feature at the 2022 Macon Film Festival and a Special Jury Prize for Documentary Feature at the 2022 Rome International Film Festival. The film is an official selection of the 2022 Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival, Chagrin Documentary Film Festival, and Portland Film Festival, and 2023 Cinema on the Bayou Festival.