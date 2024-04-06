Update: 1 person transported to the Hospital with serious injuries follow crash Saturday

UPDATE: WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League reported at 3:40 p.m. on Saturday that Highway 11 at Dial Road was back open following the multi-vehicle crash earlier on that afternoon.

“One patient was transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries,” League said. Georgia State Patrol worked the crash.

WALTON COUNTY, GA (April 6, 2024) – Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2024, that first responders were on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on Highway 11 at Dial Road in Walton County.

“Injuries are reported,” League said. He confirmed that all lanes of Highway 11 at that location are currently shut down. “Three vehicles are involved.”

