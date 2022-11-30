Update: 12 fatal crashes with 18 deaths and 590 crashes with 300 injuries on Georgia roads over Thanksgiving

Update

Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Count – 18 Killed During Holiday Travel Period Crashes

(Atlanta, GA) – Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troopers investigated three fatal traffic crashes, and local law enforcement agencies investigated 12 fatal traffic crashes, resulting in 18 deaths across Georgia during the 102-hour Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

Local law enforcement agencies reporting fatalities during the holiday period which began Wednesday, November 23, at 6 p.m. and ended at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, November 27, include the Atlanta Police Department, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office (4), Cherokee County Sherriff’s Office(2), Cobb County Police Department, Columbus Police Department, DeKalb County Police Department, Dougherty County Police Department, Henry County Police Department, Floyd County Police Department, Fulton County Police Department, and the Kennesaw Police Department.



In addition to fatal crashes, Troopers investigated approximately 590 traffic crashes statewide, resulting in nearly 300 injuries. Troopers and Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) Officers made over 15,600 traffic stops, arrested more than 300 individuals for driving under the influence (DUI), and issued more than 12,100 warnings and over 8,600 citations.



These crash statistics are preliminary findings and can change any time after the holiday travel period.

2022 Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Count

Wednesday, November 23, at 6 p.m. – Sunday, November 27, at 11:59 p.m.

102-Hour Holiday Period

Total Fatalities Reported in Georgia Deaths Fatalities Investigated by GSP Troopers 3 (3 crashes investigated) Fatalities Investigated by Local Agencies 15 (12 crashes investigated) Total Fatalities Statewide for Holiday Period 18 (15 crashes investigated)

SP Troops Agencies Reporting Fatalities Total

Fatalities Troop A Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office (2); Floyd County PD 3 Troop B 0 Troop C Atlanta PD; Cobb County; Dekalb County PD; Fulton County PD; Kennesaw PD 5 Troop D Bibb County Sherriff’s Office (4); Columbus PD; Henry County PD 6 Troop E GSP Post 33-Milledgeville 2 Troop F 0 Troop G GSP Post 12-Thomasville; Dougherty County PD 2 Troop H 0 Troop I 0 TOTAL 18

Initial story

The Georgia Department of Public Safety reports that 18 people have died on Georgia Roads between 6 p.m. on Nov. 23 and midnight on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 – the end of this year’s 102-hour Thanksgiving travel period. If this count holds, it is down from the 20 fatalities reported over the same period last year. None of the fatal accidents were in Walton or Gwinnett counties.

Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Fatality Count is 18 as of 12 am. Worked by Floyd County P.D. (1) and Post 33- Milledgeville (1). Buckle Up. Every Trip. Every Time. #gatrooper #gamccd #gacpd — Georgia Department of Public Safety (@ga_dps) November 28, 2022

Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Fatality Count is 16 as of 6 pm. Worked by Dougherty County P.D. (1). Buckle Up. Every Trip. Every Time. #gatrooper #gamccd #gacpd — Georgia Department of Public Safety (@ga_dps) November 27, 2022

Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Fatality Count is 15 as of 12 pm. Worked by Kennesaw P.D. (1) and Columbus P.D. (1). Buckle Up. Every Trip. Every Time. #gatrooper #gamccd #gacpd — Georgia Department of Public Safety (@ga_dps) November 27, 2022

Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Fatality Count is 13 as of 6 am. Worked by Bibb County S.O. (1). Buckle Up. Every Trip. Every Time. #gatrooper #gamccd #gacpd — Georgia Department of Public Safety (@ga_dps) November 27, 2022

Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Fatality Count is 12 as of 12 am. Worked by Cobb County P.D. (1). Buckle Up. Every Trip. Every Time. #gatrooper #gamccd #gacpd — Georgia Department of Public Safety (@ga_dps) November 27, 2022

Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Fatality Count is 11 as of 12 am. Buckle Up. Every Trip. Every Time. #gatrooper #gamccd #gacpd — Georgia Department of Public Safety (@ga_dps) November 26, 2022

Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Fatality Count is 11 as of 6 pm. Worked by Post 12- Thomasville (1) and Grady County S.O. (1). Buckle Up. Every Trip. Every Time. #gatrooper #gamccd #gacpd — Georgia Department of Public Safety (@ga_dps) November 26, 2022

Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Fatality Count is 9 as of 12 am. Worked by Atlanta Police Department (1), Dekalb Police Department (1), and Fulton County Police Department (1). Buckle Up. Every Trip. Every Time. #gatrooper #gamccd #gacpd — Georgia Department of Public Safety (@ga_dps) November 25, 2022

Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Fatality Count is 6 as of 12 pm. Worked by Cherokee County S.O. (1) and Post 33- Milledgeville (2). Buckle Up. Every Trip. Every Time. #gatrooper #gamccd #gacpd — Georgia Department of Public Safety (@ga_dps) November 24, 2022

Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Fatality Count is 3 as of 9am. Worked by Bibb County S.O. (3). Buckle Up. Every Trip. Every Time. #gatrooper #gamccd #gacpd — Georgia Department of Public Safety (@ga_dps) November 24, 2022

(Atlanta, GA) – The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) and the Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) will be out in full force and encourages motorists to drive safely and have patience this Thanksgiving holiday. The 102-hour holiday travel period begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, and ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, November 27.



“The day before Thanksgiving is the busiest travel day of the year. Traffic will significantly increase, causing congestion and delays,” said Colonel Christopher Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety. “Travelers should prepare for the inevitable to avoid the stress of sitting in traffic.”

AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving, a 1.5% increase over 2021. Most travelers will drive to their destinations, with nearly 49 million people expected to travel by car.

“Troopers and Officers will be highly visible and focused on the key factors that cause crashes including impaired driving, speeding, distracted and unsafe driving, as well as seatbelt violations. High-visibility patrols on the interstates and secondary roads throughout the state will help reduce traffic crashes and deter unsafe driving behaviors, keeping Georgia’s roadways safe for our residents and guests,” added Colonel Wright.



During the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday period, Troopers investigated 589 crashes, resulting in 267 injuries and 20 fatalities statewide. In addition to the crash investigations, 306 people were arrested for driving under the influence. Troopers and Officers issued 11,252 citations and 12,555 warnings.



Here are some travel tips to keep you and your loved ones safe as you travel this weekend:

Observe the posted speed limit. When you exceed the speed limit, you reduce the amount of time needed to avoid a traffic crash.

When you exceed the speed limit, you reduce the amount of time needed to avoid a traffic crash. Observe all traffic laws and signals. Traffic laws and signals exist for your safety; failure to obey them can result in crashes that may seriously injure or kill you or others.

Traffic laws and signals exist for your safety; failure to obey them can result in crashes that may seriously injure or kill you or others. Do not drive impaired . Designate a sober driver, call a taxi, rideshare service, friend, or family member to get you home safely.

. Designate a sober driver, call a taxi, rideshare service, friend, or family member to get you home safely. Make sure everyone in the vehicle wears a seatbelt. Also, properly install child safety seats. Georgia law requires children under the age of eight to be in either a car seat or booster seat suitable for their age, weight, and height.

Also, properly install child safety seats. Georgia law requires children under the age of eight to be in either a car seat or booster seat suitable for their age, weight, and height. Show common courtesy to other motorists and pedestrians on the roads. Be mindful of your fellow motorists, especially the most vulnerable, pedestrians and cyclists. Stop at all stop signs, traffic signals and crosswalks, and check your blind spots.

Be mindful of your fellow motorists, especially the most vulnerable, pedestrians and cyclists. Stop at all stop signs, traffic signals and crosswalks, and check your blind spots. Pay attention to large trucks and buses. Leave extra space when merging in front of these large vehicles, anticipate wide turns, stay a safe distance back, signal clearly when merging in front of, or passing, and be patient.

Leave extra space when merging in front of these large vehicles, anticipate wide turns, stay a safe distance back, signal clearly when merging in front of, or passing, and be patient. Do not drive distracted. Refrain from performing any activity that may take your focus off the road, such as texting while driving. On July 1, 2018, the Hands-Free Georgia Act became effective. It prohibits all drivers from using hand-held cell phones while driving. A link to the complete law can be found on the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety website at www.gahighwaysafety.org.

Daily worst and best times to travel

11/23/22 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM Before 8:00 AM, After 8:00 PM 11/24/22 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM Before 11:00 AM, After 6:00 PM 11/25/22 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Before 11:00 AM, After 8:00 PM 11/26/22 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Before 2:00 PM, After 8:00 PM 11/27/22 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Before 11:00 AM, After 8:00 PM

During the holiday period, an updated traffic fatality count will be published on the Department of Public Safety’s Twitter page: http://www.twitter.com/ga_dps.



In addition to safe driving practices, ensure your vehicle is prepared for holiday travel:

Are your lights shining bright? Make sure all the lights are working properly, including high and low beams, flashers, directional signals, brake lights, and the license plate light.

Make sure all the lights are working properly, including high and low beams, flashers, directional signals, brake lights, and the license plate light. Wipe away your troubles. Now is a good time to replace your wiper blades. Many auto parts stores will install for free while you wait.

Now is a good time to replace your wiper blades. Many auto parts stores will install for free while you wait. Windshield washer fluid. Road trips can require a lot of washer fluid to keep the windshield clear. Keep a gallon in the trunk, just in case!

Road trips can require a lot of washer fluid to keep the windshield clear. Keep a gallon in the trunk, just in case! Keep the engine in top condition. Check the radiator and heater hoses for cracks and leaks. Generally, the antifreeze mix should be flushed at least every two years.

Check the radiator and heater hoses for cracks and leaks. Generally, the antifreeze mix should be flushed at least every two years. Check the battery. All batteries lose strength as they age, so don’t take any chances. Many auto-parts stores or repair shops will check your battery for free.

All batteries lose strength as they age, so don’t take any chances. Many auto-parts stores or repair shops will check your battery for free. Pump up the pressure. Underinflated tires cause unsafe handling and braking. Check the pressure in all your tires once a month and before any trip.

Underinflated tires cause unsafe handling and braking. Check the pressure in all your tires once a month and before any trip. Be prepared. Have a few basics along in case you do have trouble, including a charger for your cell phone, flashlight, first-aid kit, fire extinguisher, warning light or flares, jumper cables, and the proper clothing including a hat and gloves.