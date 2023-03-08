Update: 18-year-old arrested following Friday night shooting of juvenile in Barrow County

Update

(Bethlehem) – Barrow County Sheriff’s Office reported that one person was shot and another arrested Friday night following a shooting in the Barrow Crossing shopping center in Bethlehem.

Deputies responded to the call at 916 Loganville Highway at 11:21 pm on Friday, March 3, 2023 to find a juvenile male with gunshot wounds. The juvenile, who will not be identified, was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Edwin Emiliano Rodriguez-Pena, 18, of Athens, was arrested by Barrow County Sheriff’s deputies on the scene of the shooting. He was transported to the Barrow County Detention Center and was charged with the following:

• Aggravated Assault (5 counts)

• Aggravated Battery (2counts)

• Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder (1 count)

• Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (1 count)

Rodriguez-Pena remains in the Barrow County Detention Center with no bond. The investigation into this case is continuing and no motive for the shooting has been determined.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, they may contact the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit at (770) 307-3080 ext. 3083.

Initial Story

(BETHLEHEM, GA – March 4, 2023) Barrow County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an overnight shooting in the parking lot at the Barrow Crossing Shopping Center in Bethlehem.

BCSO reported on social media late last night that a suspect was in custody and more information would be given as and when it became available. The identity or condition of the victim was not given.

“This is an active investigation and we will update when more information becomes available,” BCSO noted on its Facebook page.