Update: 18-year-old Social Circle man dies in overnight crash

UPDATE – Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Assistant Commander Sgt. Richard Thacker reports that the victim in the single-vehicle crash in the early hours of Sunday morning has been identified as James Conner Phelps, 18, of Social Circle. His next of kin has been notified. This was one of two fatal car crashes in Walton County in the overnight hours of Saturday/Sunday, Dec. 3/4, 2022.

“On 12/4/2022, at approximately 0159 hours, the Walton County Sheriff’s Department requested the Georgia State Patrol to investigate a fatal crash on Social Circle Fairplay Road near Grady Lemons Road. Trooper Cominski responded to the scene and his investigation revealed the following: A black Ford Explorer was traveling west on Social Circle Fairplay Road when the driver lost control while negotiating a curve. The Explorer left the roadway onto the north shoulder where it struck several trees and a utility pole before coming to final rest,” Thacker said. “The driver succumbed to his injuries on scene.”

INITIAL STORY

SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA (Dec. 4, 2022) A single-vehicle crash in Social Circle in the early hours of Sunday morning resulted in the death of the driver.

Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported that WCFR assisted the City of Social Circle Fire Department in a crash that involved a power pole on Social Circle-Fairplay Road near Grady Lemmonds Road at 01:59 a.m. Dec. 4, 2022. The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Georgia State Patrol worked the crash. The story will be updated with more details once notifications of next of kin have been completed.