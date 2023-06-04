Update: 19-year-old man life-flighted following UTV crash remains in a serious condition

Update: June 4, 2023

Sgt. Richard Thacker, Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Assistant Commander, said that at about 8:44 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office requested the Post investigate the single vehicle crash on Vasco Adcock Road.

“TFC E. Smith responded to scene and his investigation revealed the following: A Polaris RZR (side-by-side) was traveling east on Vasco Adcock Road. An occupant (Tanner Jordan (age 19) was sitting in the back of the vehicle and fell out,” Thacker said. “Tanner sustained an injury to his head and was transported via helicopter to the Grady Memorial Hospital.”

Thacker said that Smith had spoken to Tanner’s father earlier today and his condition is still serious.

WALTON COUNTY, GA (June 3, 2023) – Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported that a 19-year-old male was injured Saturday night in an accident involving a UTV.

“WCFR responded to a UTV accident on Vasco Adcock Road near Gene Bell Road at 8:46 pm. A 19 year old male was injured when he fell off the UTV,” League said. “The victim was life-flighted to Grady Hospital from the scene.”

There is no update at the moment on the condition of the victim.