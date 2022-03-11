Update: 2 critically injured in Thursday’s crash on Hwy 81

Update

Georgia State Patrol reports that a single vehicle crash on Highway 81 on Thursday, March 10, 2022 resulted in injuries to four people, two of them critical.

“Vehicle is a Nissan Altima Driver and three passengers in vehicle. Driver and one passenger (received) minor injuries. Two passengers (received) critical injuries and were taken by ambulance to Northside Gwinnett Medical,” said Assistant Commander Sgt. Cal Barton with GSP Post 46. “Charges are pending.”

Barton said the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is assisting with investigation. No other information is available for release at this time.

Initial Story

Highway 81 is shut down at Robertson Road due to a serious car crash. Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reports one critical injury. An air ambulance was called but was unavailable. Ground transportation will be used instead.