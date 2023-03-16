Update: 2 drivers and a 14-year-old passenger injured in early morning crash on Hwy 81

Update

Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Assistant Commander Sgt. Richard Thacker said that at about 6:50 a.m. Thursday, a blue Chevrolet Suburban was traveling east on Guthrie Cemetery Road and was stopped at its intersection with Georgia 81. A white Chevrolet pick-up truck was traveling south on Georgia 81 approaching its intersection with Guthrie Cemetery Road. The driver of the Suburban failed to yield to the pick-up truck, traveling into the intersection and causing a collision.

“Both drivers and a passenger in the Suburban were taken to the Piedmont Walton Hospital with injuries,” Thacker said. The passenger in the Suburban was a 14-year-old.

Members of the community were calling for the Georgia Department of Transportation to put a traffic light at that particular intersection, especially since it was one traversed regularly by students of Walnut Grove High School.

Walton County Fire Rescue began the week Monday with two crashes with serious injuries. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League reported that in the afternoon of March 13, a crash at Highway 11 and L & P Parkway between a passenger car and a motorcycle resulted in the motorcycle driver being transported to Piedmont Walton ER with serious injuries.

Also, a two-vehicle crash on Highway 81 and Shiloh Road Monday afternoon had two patients entrapped and requiring extrication by WCFR personnel. Both patients had serious injuries and were transported to Northside Gwinnett by EMS.

Initial story

WALTON COUNTY, GA (March 16, 2023) – Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported just after 8:15 a.m. that Highway 81 at the intersection of Guthrie Cemetery Road was shut down due to a crash. WCSO and Georgia State Patrol were on site.

Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League said first responders worked a crash at that intersection. The call had come in at 6:53 a.m.

“There were three injuries reported, one of those was an entrapment,” League said. “All three injuries were transported by Walton EMS.”

League said at that time the roadway was closed for approximately 30-45 minutes. There are currently no details on the extent of the injuries or which hospital the victims have been taken to. Awaiting details from Georgia State Patrol.