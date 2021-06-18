Update: 2 injured and charges filed in serious crash on Highway 81 Friday

Update

A Dodge Charger crossed over the centerline and struck a Chevrolet Impala head-on on GA Highway 81 just south of Albert Jones Drive in Walton County just before 10 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021. According to Cpl. Cal Barton with the Georgia State Patrol, the crash resulted in serious injury to one of the drivers and charges on both drivers. The driver of the Dodge was extricated and transported to Northside Gwinnett Hospital with serious injuries. The other driver also was transported to Northside Gwinnett with minor injuries. Both drivers were transported by ambulance.

According to Barton, Keyon Neal, 31, of Decatur, was driving the Dodge north on Ga. 81 and Schmari Campbell, 39, of Lawrenceville, was driving the Chevrolet south. Both were negotiating a curve when the Dodge crossed the center line, striking the Chevrolet head-on.

Neal is charged with failure to maintain lane and driving while license suspended and Campbell is charged with no insurance and expired tag.

“No drug or alcohol impairment was suspected in this crash,” Barton said.

Initial story

Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department crews are on the scene of a 2-vehicle crash with injuries on Highway 81 at Albert Jones Drive. WCFR Assistant Fire Chief Craig League reports one entrapment. Highway 81 is shut down.

No further details at this time.