Update: 2 injured in crash on Double Springs Road at Briscoe Reservoir on Monday

Update:

Two injuries were reported, both non-life threatening. One was transported by Walton County EMS to Piedmont Walton and the other patient went on their own to the hospital, according to WCFR Asst. Fire Chief Craig League.

Crews responded to another crash on Highway 81 at Springdale Drive Monday afternoon. That crash involved a semi-truck and a passenger car. League reported that there was one patient reported who had to be extricated by Fire Department personnel.

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Oct. 3, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Double Springs Road at the Briscoe Reservoir.

WCFR Assistant Chief said the road is currently shut down (11.50 a.m.) Injuries are reported.