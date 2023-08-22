Update: 2 injured in head-on crash on Youth Monroe Tuesday morning

Update

Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported that the crash resulted in two victims being transported to Piedmont Walton with non-life threatening injuries by Walton EMS. First responders were called at about 7:39 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Georgia State Patrol is working the crash.

Initial Story

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 22, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported at 8:45 a.m. that first responders are on the scene of a three vehicle head-on crash on Youth Monroe Road near Ho Hum Hollow.

“Youth Monroe Road is shut down between Broadnax Mill Road and Ho Hum Hollow Road. Multiple injuries reported,” League said.

Avoid the area.