Update: 2 people dead in murder/suicide shooting in Loganville Monday morning

Update

LOGANVILLE, GA (May 16,2022) Loganville Police Department is confirming that two people died Monday morning at a shooting in Loganville.

At 4 p.m., Loganville Police Chief Dick Lowry released the following statement regarding the two people who died in a shooting on Lakeside Court on May 16, 2022.

At 1002 this morning, the Loganville Police Department responded to a report of a person shot at 920 Lakeside Court. Upon arrival, officers found two persons deceased from gunshot wounds. Upon further investigation, we can confirm this is a case of Murder-Suicide. On scene evidence and eyewitness statements confirm that Clinton George Cunningham, 31, shot and killed Andanae DeShawn Gates, 30, and then took his own life as officers were arriving on scene. The Loganville Police Department would like to acknowledge the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s office for their assistance in this tragic case. Loganville Police Chief MD Lowry

“At 10:02 this morning, the Loganville Police Department responded to a report of a person shot on Lakeside Court. Upon arrival, officers found two persons deceased from gunshot wounds,” LPD Chief Dick Lowry said in a released statement. “This is an active investigation and we will be unable to release further details at this time. There is no danger to the public.”

Initial story

Public information officer Robbie Schwartz with the City of Loganville said that the sirens heard in the city Monday morning was officers with Loganville Police Departent responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Lakeside Court.

No other details are available at this time, but Schwartz confirms that there is no danger to the public.

Avoid the area if at all possible.