Update: 2 transported with minor injuries from Snows Mill Road crash

UPDATE: Walton County EMS Assistant Director Jody Carter reported that there two people were transported to the hospital in Athens with minor injuries. At 10: 20 a.m. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said that one lane had been opened and wreckers were on location removing the vehicles.

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 29, 2022) At 9:45 a.m. Walton County Fire Rescue reported that crews from WCFR and Walton County EMS are on the scene of a two car crash on Snows Mill Road at Bearden Road.

“Multiple injuries are reported, and at least one entrapment,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Snows Mill Road is shut down.”