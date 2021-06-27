Update: 20-year-old Loganville man allegedly shoots himself following traffic stop

Update:

Cpl. Cal Barton with the Georgia State Patrol reports that the man who reportedly shot himself after being stopped by a GSP trooper is Phillip Dente IV, 20, of Loganville.

“GSP trooper stopped a vehicle for a speeding violation on Georgia 81 near Forrest Falls. Upon the vehicle stopping, the driver exited the vehicle with a handgun. He (driver of the vehicle) moved to the front of his vehicle and fired one self-inflicted shot,” Barton said. “The Trooper rendered aid until Emergency Personnel arrived. The (suspect) was transported to Northside Gwinnett Hospital for treatment.”

Barton said the vehicle was a Dodge Ram 2500 (truck).

“This investigation has been released to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and Georgia Dept. Of Public Safety, Office of Professional Standards (GADPS, OPS). Any further information or questions regarding this incident shall be directed to the GBI or GADPS, OPS,” Barton said.

Initial Story

Ga. Highway 81 is shut down at Shiloh Road in Loganville due to a traffic stop with an ongoing incident. At 2:45 p..m. on Sunday, June, 27, Cpl. Cal Barton with Georgia State Patrol said the stretch of road will be shut down for quite some time.

“A trooper stopped a vehicle and the driver / ‘suspect’ attempted suicide,” Barton said. “The GBI and GSP Office of Professional Standards are responding to the scene.”

A driver reported that if you’re heading from Loganville on Highway 81 you are being directed to turn at the Shell Station and go down Bay Creek where you can access Shiloh to get back onto 81. If you’re heading down Highway 81 toward Loganville, you are required to turn onto Shiloh Road.