Update: 23-year-old arrested in alleged attempted abduction in Gwinnett county Friday

Update: (Lawrenceville, Ga., June 4, 2022) – Gwinnett Police K9 unit arrested Jinsuk Pei, 23, of Macon, Ga. in connection with an alleged abduction attempt in Gwinnett County Friday evening. According to the updated press release, GCPD K9 Nitro located Pei in the woods after he had fled from officers on foot. He is charged with: Kidnapping, Obstruction, Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, and Interference with Government Property.

Correction to the original media release, the victim, Michelle Yeo, 22, of Duluth, sustained minor injuries from the attempted abduction that began shortly after 9:00 p.m. Friday, June 3. She was medically treated and released on the scene and was not injured or harmed by any Gwinnett Police Officers or K9s. The Gwinnett Police Detectives are handling any follow-up to the investigation.

Victim was able to escape during traffic stop

Photo credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

(Lawrenceville, Ga., June 04, 2022) – On June 3rd, 2022, Gwinnett Police Department officers responded to an abduction call in the area of Duluth Highway and Riverside Pkwy. GCPD report that information given by the complainant was that his girlfriend was possibly in trouble since she never returned from an errand she had run. The complainant then received an alarming phone call from the victim where only audio was heard. This indicated the victim was in immediate danger and the complainant began tracking the victim’s phone and passing information on to officers in the area.

According to the press release from GCPD, the suspect vehicle was located on Duluth Hwy heading west bound near Purcell Road and a traffic stop was attempted. The suspect originally complied, and the victim was able to exit the passenger side of the vehicle unharmed but the suspect fled the traffic stop in his vehicle, hitting a patrol car. During the subsequent pursuit, the suspect allegedly rammed two additional occupied patrol vehicles putting the officer’s safety in danger. One officer fired multiple rounds at the suspect’s vehicle, but the suspect was able to flee on foot with minor injuries.

After a track by Gwinnett County K9 officers, the suspect was located and taken into custody without incident. GCPD report that no officers were injured during the incident and the victim sustained minor injuries which included a dog bite from a police K9. The Gwinnett County Criminal Investigation Division was contacted for further investigation and charges against the suspect are forthcoming.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: GP220045616