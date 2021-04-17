Update: 23-year-old Winder woman injured in pedestrian crash in Monroe

Update

A Winder woman was seriously injured in Monroe on Friday when she was hit by a car while attempting to cross Spring Street.

Cpl. Cal Barton with Georgia State Patrol said Gabrielle Roman, 23, of Winder, was attempting to cross Spring Street at the Wayne Street traffic light and Holli Jackson, 27, of Monroe, was traveling west on Spring Street in a Hyundai Elantra.

According to witnesses, Jackson had the right of way and was passing through the Wayne Street intersection when the pedestrian “entered the crosswalk behind traffic turned around to exit the roadway, then turned back around and attempted to beat other traffic.” She was struck in the side by the front of the vehicle.”

Roman was transported to Piedmont Athens Hospital by Walton EMS with serious injuries.

Barton said Jackson was not hurt. Charges are pending against the pedestrian. No drugs or alcohol are suspected for either the driver or the pedestrian.

Initial story

A pedestrian was injured in a crash Friday afternoon in Monroe. Monroe Fire Department Battalion Chief Jack Armstrong said the victim was an adult female. The crash happened at Spring Street and Wayne Street at about 2:20 p.m. on April 16, 2021.

Armstrong said the victim was transported to Piedmont Athens with serious injuries. Georgia State Patrol worked the accident.