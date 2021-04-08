Update: 24-year-old female deputy, Grayson woman, injured in Loganville area crash

Both victims expected to make a full recovery

Update:

A 24-year-old female Walton County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Grayson woman both received serious injuries in a Loganville area crash on Wednesday. Georgia State Patrol Trooper Cpl. Cal Barton reports that WCSO Deputy Briana Brinkman, 24, was responding to a “true emergency” in a 2020 Dodge Charger with her emergency equipment activated when she was involved in a collision with the 2013 Mercedes E Class driven by Karen Bowen, 49, of Grayson .

“Deputy Brinkman was traveling west on Youth Monroe Road attempting a left turn to travel south on Georgia 81. Bowen was traveling north on Georgia 81,” Barton said. “Area of impact was in the intersection of Georgia 81 and Youth Monroe Road.”

Barton said both victims are expected to make a full recovery. The crash is still under further investigation by the Georgia State Patrol – Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team.

Initial story

A collision on April 7, 2021 involving a Walton County Sheriff’s Deputy and another vehicle resulted in both the deputy and the driver of the other vehicle sustaining serious injuries, according to George State Patrol Trooper Cpl. Cal Barton. Both injured victims were transported to the hospital.

Barton said the crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 81 and Center Hill Church Road in the Loganville area. The accident is currently being investigated by the GSP reconstruction team due to it being a crash involving a government vehicle.