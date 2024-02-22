Update: 3 injured one cited following crash involving tractor trailer

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 22, 2024) – Georgia State Patrol reports that the driver and a passenger of a Kia Telluride were injured and the driver was cited following a three-vehicle crash last night on Ga. 20 in Walton County.

“On 2/21/24 at approximately 6:15 p.m. a 2021 Kia Telluride with two occupants attempted to turn left onto Georgia 20 from Windermere Drive. The Kia Telluride was struck in the driver side front by a 2012 Toyota Tundra, occupied by one person being driven westbound toward Rockdale county. The force of the impact from the Toyota striking the Kia caused the Kia to cross over the center line into eastbound traffic and strike the front of a tractor trailer that was stopped in the lane due to traffic,” GSP TFC Corey J. Wheeles said. “The Toyota also crossed into the eastbound lane then off the roadway coming to a stop on the shoulder. Both the Kia occupants were transported to Northside Gwinnett Hospital, with serious but non life threatening injuries. The driver of the Toyota was transported to Piedmont Walton with complaints of injury.”

Wheeles said the tractor trailer suffered minor damage and was removed from the scene by the driver who was not injured. The driver of the Kia Telluride received a citation for failure to yield.

Three injuries reported – one critical

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 22, 2024) – Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League said that WCFR responded to a three-vehicle crash on Ga 20 at Windermere Drive at 6:11 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

“The crash involved two passenger vehicles, and one semi-truck. There was one critical injury, and two minor injuries that were reported,” League said. “The roadway was closed for a while during the crash investigation.”

Georgia State Patrol worked the crash. We will update once we get the details from GSP.

