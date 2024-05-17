Update: 4 adults displaced by house fire on Gum Creek Church Road Friday morning

UPDATE: Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reports that four adults have been displaced by the house fire on Gum Creek Church Friday morning. He said the house is a total loss.

“Red Cross of NE Georgia is assisting the family,” League said. “The cause of the fire has not been determined.

At 10:30 a.m. League said investigators from Walton County Fire Marshal’s office were on the scene.

WALTON COUNTY, GA (May 17, 2024) – At 7:24 a.m. this morning, Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League said WCFR and Loganville Fire Department are currently on the scene of a working house fire in the 2500 block of Gum Creek Church Road.

Avoid the area – emergency vehicles have the road blocked off. Details to follow

