Update: 4 more female teens charged in Feb. 14 murder of Loganville woman

Update

Two Loganville female teens and two female juvenile teens from Snellville have been arrested in connection with the Feb. 14, 2021, Dacula murder of a 20-year-old Loganville woman. According to an update from Gwinnett County Police Department, Kennedy Collins, 17, and Jocelyn Spencer, 17, both from Loganville, and two 16-year-old juvenile females from Snellville have been arrested. They are being charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault. Kennedy Collins and Jocelyn Spencer are both currently held at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

Damia Mitchell, 17, of Snellville had already turned herself in to the police on Feb. 16 and was being held at Gwinnett County Detention Center. Mitchell was charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm by a Person Under 18. Investigators believe that Burns and Mitchell knew each other and had a domestic altercation prior to this shooting.

Initial story

Gwinnett County Police investigators have identified the victim in a murder that took place over the weekend. Faith Burns, 20, of Loganville, died on Valentine’s Day after receiving a gunshot wound while on location at Uniwattee Trail at the intersection of Mountain Ash Court in unincorporated Dacula.

Shortly before 1:30pm, officers assigned to the Bay Creek Precinct were dispatched to a person shot call where Burns was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital where she later died. Investigators believe that the shooting took place in the roadway as several shell casings were found along the opposite side of the road.

After speaking with witnesses, warrants have been issued for Damia Mitchell, 17, female of Snellville for Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm by a Person Under 18. Investigators believe that Burns and Mitchell knew each other and had a domestic altercation prior to this shooting. They also believe there were multiple people present during the shooting and detectives are urging anyone with information to come forward. Mitchell is not in custody and police are actively seeking her location.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 21-011934

Editor’s Note: An arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction