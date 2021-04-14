Update: 49-year-old Monroe man dies in crash on Highway 11

Update

Georgia State Patrol is reporting that a 49-year-old Monroe man died in Tuesday afternoon’s 2-vehicle crash on Highway 11 at Pleasant Valley Road in Walton County.

“On 4/13/21, at approximately 1718 hours, GSP responded to a two-vehicle crash on Georgia 11 @ Pleasant Valley Road in Walton County. A Dodge Ram truck was traveling north on Georgia 11 behind a Kia Sorento. The Kia slowed to turn right onto Pleasant Valley Road. The Dodge was following too closely and swerved to the right in attempt to avoid a collision. The Dodge began to rotate clockwise, causing the left side to strike the rear of the Kia. The Dodge traveled partially off the east shoulder and overturned onto its left side to an uncontrolled final rest,” GSP Trooper Cpl. Cal Barton reported.

Barton said driver of the Dodge, Alfred G. King, 49, of Monroe, was transported to Piedmont Walton hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6.32 p.m. His next of kin have been notified. Barton said King was not restrained in his vehicle. No alcohol or drug impairment was seen for either driver.

The driver of the Kia Sorento was Mary Davis, 60, of Mansfield. She was not injured. No charges are pending.

Initial story

Asst. Fire Chief Craig League reports that Walton County Fire Rescue is responding to a 2 vehicle crash with injuries on Highway 11 at Pleasant Valley Road. At 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, League reported that both vehicles were off the road but to expect delays due to emergency vehicles on the scene.