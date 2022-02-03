Update: 63-year-old man in Walton County dies when tree he was cutting down falls on him

Update

The spokesman with Walton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a 63-year-old man died on Wednesday when a tree he was cutting down fell on him. The incident happened on property off Old Broadnax Mill Road near Loganville.

“On 2-2-22, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist emergency personnel on Old Broadnax Mill Road. The property owner, Georgiy Dragni, 63 years of age, was clearing trees from the property when the tree he was cutting fell onto him,” said Maj. Scott Whisnant. “Dragni was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Initial story

Walton County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a traumatic accident on Old Broadnax Mill Road near Loganville.

“A male victim was in the process of cutting down a tree, and the tree has fallen on him. WCFR responded to the call at 1:37 pm,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said.

No further details are available at this time. The incident happened on Feb. 2, 2022.