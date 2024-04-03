Update: 63-year-old Monroe man dies in car crash on Mount Paran Road Tuesday afternoon

Update: The driver who died in the crash on Mount Paran Road on Tuesday afternoon has been identified as Thomas Bland, 63, of Monroe. Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Assistant Commander Christopher Ayers said Bland succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

“On 04/02/2024, at approximately 1409 hours, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia State Patrol to investigate a fatal crash on Mount Paran Church Road near Brown Hill Church Road involving a single vehicle. Trooper Shepherd and TFC Smith responded to the scene and their investigation revealed the following: A silver Ford Transit van was traveling north on Mount Paran Road when it left the roadway on the east shoulder and struck a tree,” Ayers said. “After impact, the Transit van caught fire.”

Ayers said the next of kin has been notified.

WALTON COUNTY, GA (April 2, 2024) Walton County Fire Rescue Chief Craig League reported that a single vehicle crash on Mount Paran Road Tuesday resulted in the death of the driver.

“At 2:10 pm WCFR responded to a reported vehicle fire on Mount Paran Church Road near Brown Hill Church Road. Upon arrival at the scene, fire personnel found a single vehicle crash vs a tree that was fully involved on fire,” League said. “Firefighters extinguished the car fire and discovered the body of the driver still inside the vehicle. Mount Paran Church Road was closed for several hours this afternoon due to the crash investigation.”

More information will be given once it is available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

