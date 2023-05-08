UPDATE: 64-year-old woman charged with arson in Walnut Grove house fire that displaced 3 people

House fire in Walnut Grove May 5, 2023 injures one and displaces three. Photo credit: Walton County Fire Rescue

UPDATE:

Assistant Walton County Fire Chief Craig League announced that the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has charged Lorrie Medders, 64, with 2nd degree arson in reference to the house fire at 1129 Cannon Farm Road on May 5, 2023. Medders was arrested on May 5 and is currently being held in Walton County Jail on $15,000 bond.

WALNUT GROVE, GA (May 5, 2023) – One person received minor burns in a house fire in Loganville Friday afternoon and three people were displaced. Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department responded to the fire at 2 p.m. on May 5, 2023 in the 1100 block on Cannon Farm Road in Walnut Grove.

“The house was fully involved upon arrival of fire department personnel. The fire has displaced three people from the property,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “One female victim was transported by EMS to Piedmont Walton with minor burns.”

League said fire investigators remain on the scene investigating the cause of the fire.