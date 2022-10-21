UPDATE: 72-year-old Oxford man dies in pedestrian fatality in Walton County

UPDATE: (Oct. 21) – The victim in the fatal pedestrian crash last night was identified as Daniel Sweat, 72, of Oxford. Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Assistant Commander Sgt. Richard Thacker confirmed his next of kin have been notified.

“At approximately 1932 hours, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia State Patrol to investigate a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Georgia 81 near Hightower Trail,” Thacker said. “Our investigation revealed the following: A grey Chevrolet truck was traveling north on Georgia 81 when it struck a pedestrian that was attempting to cross the roadway. The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries.”

UPDATE: (OCT. 20 – 8:45 p.m.) Walton County Sheriff’s Office confirms the pedestrian crash in the area off Highwy 81 south near Hightower Trail is a fatality. Georgia State Patrol and WCSO are working the incident. Motorists are warned to expect complete and partial highway closures for the next hour.

INITIAL STORY

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Oct. 20, 2022) At 7:48 p.m. Walton County Fire Rescue was on the scene of two separate crashes on Highway 81.

“One at Hwy 81/ Jersey-Walnut Grove Road. Vehicle vs Pedestrian,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig Leage said, adding one patient has critical injuries. A second crash at Robertson Road/ Youth Jersey involved two vehicles. At this time injuries are not known.

League said Highway 81 is shut down at Jersey-Walnut Grove Road.