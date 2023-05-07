Update: 77-year-old man charged with murder in connection with the double shooting Sunday

One of the men died as a result of the shooting

Update: Walton County Sheriff’s Office has not yet given the names of the victims or details surrounding the shooting incident in Apalachee Falls subdivision Sunday that resulted in the death of one man and the hospitalization of another. However, they did release the charge sheet and name of a man arrested in connection with it.

Opel Wesley Lackey, 77, of Monroe, was taken into custody and booked into the Walton County Detention Center at 7.55 p.m. Sunday. He is charged with one count of murder and two counts each of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm/knife in commission of a crime. (Editor’s Note: Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction)

Update: Maj. Scott Whisnant with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one victim in Sunday’s double shooting in Apalachee Falls was pronounced deceased at Piedmont Walton.

WCSO says no danger to the public at this time

WALTON COUNTY, GA (May 7, 2023) – Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting in the area of 1811 River Run in the Apalachee Falls subdivision Sunday afternoon.

“It is still an active investigation. There is no danger to the public at this time,” said Maj. Scott Whisnant, public information officer for WCSO. “Please avoid the area while the investigation continues.”

Whisnant did not have any other information to give out at the moment but a neighbor said both victims were taken away by ambulance.