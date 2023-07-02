Update: 8 people die on Georgia roads 42 hours into the 102-hour Independence Day holiday weekend travel period

Update: The Georgia Department of Public Safety reported that there had been five deaths on Georgia Roads by 12 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, 2023 – 42 hours in to the 102-hour long Independence Day holiday weekend travel period. None of the fatal crashes happened in Walton or Gwinnett counties.

(ATLANTA, GA) – The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) and Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) urges everyone to celebrate the Independence Day holiday responsibly. This year, the holiday travel period is 102-hours long and begins Friday, June 30, at 6 p.m., and ends Tuesday, July 4, at 11:59 p.m.



Last year’s holiday period was 78 hours long. Troopers and motor carrier officers issued more than 9,000 citations, over 8,400 warnings, and made 370 DUI arrests. Troopers also investigated nearly 400 traffic crashes resulting in more than 200 injuries and 11 fatalities, with local law enforcement agencies investigating ten fatalities.



This year also marks the fifth anniversary of the Georgia Hands-Free Law, which became effective July 1, 2018. Since the law’s inception, troopers and officers have issued more than 84,000 Hands-Free citations.



“This Fourth of July weekend is expected to set a record for the number of people traveling by vehicle to spend time with family and friends celebrating the holiday,” said Colonel Christopher C. Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety. “Holiday celebrations should be safe and fun. To stay safe this weekend, motorists should practice safe driving habits and follow posted speed limits, use appropriate safety restraints, pay attention to road conditions, choose a designated driver or rideshare if you plan to drink, and put the phone down while driving. Pack your patience and avoid potential road rage incidents by being patient and courteous to other drivers.”



AAA projects 50.7 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Independence Day weekend. This year’s projection surpasses the previous Fourth of July weekend record set in 2019 of 49 million travelers.



During this holiday period, State troopers and officers will be on high-visibility patrols with the goal of keeping the number of traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities to a minimum. The Georgia State Patrol is participating in the Operation Zero Tolerance campaign, a nationwide mobilization against impaired driving, as well as the 100 Days of Summer H.E.A.T. (Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic) campaign. Troopers will be working alongside sheriff’s deputies and police officers to apprehend impaired drivers and crack down on aggressive speeders and distracted drivers.



Georgia’s holiday traffic count will be updated throughout the holiday period on the Department of Public Safety’s Twitter account https://twitter.com/ga_dps, and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/gadepartmentofpublicsafety.