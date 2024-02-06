Update: 81-year-old Gwinnett County man charged with murder in the death of his wife

Cause of death to be determined by Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s office

Update – Gwinnett County Police Department announced that detectives have charged Richard Hayden, 81, of Lawrenceville, with Malice Murder, Aggravated Assault and Felony Murder in the death of his wife, Grace Hayden, 71, also of Lawrenceville.

GCPD report that Hayden is being evaluated at a nearby hospital for reasons unrelated to the incident and will be transported to the Gwinnett County Jail once released.

Next of kin notifications have been made. The cause of death will be determined by the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Editor’s Note: Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Update – Gwinnett County detectives are investigating the death of one female as a domestic-related incident.

“At about 10:00 a.m., officers assigned to the East Precinct responded to 1611 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road in unincorporated Lawrenceville. The location is described as a senior living facility. Upon arrival, officers discovered the deceased body of one adult female inside one of the rooms. At this time, officers have detained one male suspect who lived with the female in the same room,” Cpl. Juan Madiedo, public information officer with GCPD said in an updated press release.

Madiedo said crime scene units and detectives are still processing the scene, and the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s office has been requested.

Initial story

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Feb. 6, 2024) Gwinnett County Police Department is reporting that officers and detectives are at the scene of a death investigation at 1161 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road in Lawrenceville at the intersection with Russell Road.

“The incident location is an assisted living facility. This appears to be a domestic-related incident, and one person is in custody,” Sgt. Michele Pihera, public information officer for GCPD said in a press release.

The Crime Scene Unit was en route this morning. Further information will be provided when available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

