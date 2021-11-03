Update: About 10 people displaced by apartment fire in Loganville

Update

City of Loganville spokesman Robbie Schwartz said that a fire in apartment D of Building 5 at the apartment complex at 610 Bay Creek Road started in a bedroom of the duplex and got into the attic of two of the four residences in the structure.

“Initial reports are 10 people are displaced,” Schwartz said.



Initial story

Crews from Loganville Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue are on the scene of a working fire in an apartment building in the 600 block of Bay Creek Road in the City of Loganville.

A 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said one lane on Bay Creek Road is shut down. We are awaiting further details from the spokesman from the City of Loganville.