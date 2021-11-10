Update: Additional charges to filed against horse rider following the death of the driver in the Aug. 1 collision on Highway 81

Update

Robbie Schwartz, spokesman for the City of Loganville, said updated charges will be filed against the horse rider after Loganville Police Department consults with the district attorney in the collision with a car on Highway 81 on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 since the passing away of the driver of the car on Nov. 9.

Update

The family of Susan Head, critically wounded in an accident with a horse announced that on Nov. 9, 2021 she lost the battle and passed away from her injuries. The GoFundMe Account has now been converted to raise funds for her funeral.

Officials from the City of Loganville confirmed that she has passed away

Initial story

A 65-year-old woman from Walton County was critically injured in an accident involving a horse on Aug. 1 in Loganville. While she remains in critical condition in the ICU at Grady Memorial Hospital, her 6-year-old granddaughter, who was in the car at the time, is at home recovering from her injuries. The horse died at the scene and the horse rider was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The authorities have not officially released any names at this time, but family and friends of the woman and her granddaughter have rallied around the family in an effort to support them through this difficult time.

A meal train has been started for Teresa and Kyle Brady. It was their 6-year-old daughter who was injured in the car with her grandmother, Teresa’s mother.

Kyle’s employer, Allyson Deater, also has started a GoFundMe account to help the family as they deal with their daughter’s recovery. They have to do this while traveling back and forth from the hospital to maintain a vigil with Teresa’s mother.

According to the information on the GoFundMe Account, Kelsie received a broken leg as well as a broken ankle. Her grandmother remains on life support and the family is asking for the community’s prayers as her injuries are very severe.

Robbie Schwartz, spokesman for the City of Loganville, said charges are anticipated against the horse rider but have not yet been filed. He said there is no other update on the incident at this time.