Update: Advanced voting ends Friday for Midterm and Non-partisan elections in Walton County

Update May 17, 2022

There are just three more days of early voting in the 2022 Primary and Non-partisan midterm elections. If you haven’t cast your ballot by Friday, May 20, you just have the official day of the election left to have your say.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, you will be able to cast your ballot at your official precinct.

By May 17, a total of 4,373 ballots had been cast. These were:

In person advanced voting

Democrat – 633

Republican – 3,429

Non partisan 12

Mail-in absentee ballot

Democrat – 61

Republicans – 238

Update May 6, 2022

At 2 p.m. on Friday, May 6, with almost five day in on the first week of early voting, more than 1,600 voters in Walton County had already cast ballots, according to Lisa Clark, assistant director of elections. Clark said that 1,400 had voted in the Republican Primary, 244 in the Democratic Primary and 18 in the non-partisan election (for judges). Of the 600 absentee ballots mailed out, 100 had been returned. There were 679 requests for absentee ballots.

There will be Saturday voting this weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 7.

Initial Story

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (May 1, 2022) – Elections season has arrived in earnest and voters can begin heading to the polls at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022, for advanced voting in the May 24, 2022 non-partisan and midterm General Election Primary Elections. Individual online sample ballots for Democrats and Republicans let you know what to expect. Click or tap on the relevant link to see what to expect on your ballot.

The Walton County Elections office is already accepting absentee ballot applications. If you want to vote an absentee ballot by mail, you may request an application by phone, email or print the application by clicking HERE. You may email the application to elections@co.walton.ga.us, fax it to 770-267-1408 or hand deliver to the Elections office located at 1110 E Spring St. Ste. 100, Monroe. The deadline to submit an absentee ballot application is May 13, 2022. No absentee ballot will be accepted after May 13th.

Advance Voting will be located at Nowell Recreation Center in Monroe and Meridian Park in Loganville. The hours will be Monday-Friday 8:00 am – 5 pm starting May 2 – May 20. There will be Saturday voting on May 7, 2022 and May 14, 2022 from the hours of 9 am – 5 p.m. There will be a manned Ballot Drop Box located inside Meridian Park in Loganville during the hours of advance voting only.

Loganville – Meridian Park and Recreation Center, 3620 SR-81, Loganville, GA 30052

Monroe – Walton County Board of Elections, 303 South Hammond Drive, Suite 111, Monroe, GA 30655

Social Circle Precinct will have a new permanent polling location. The location will be South Walton Community Center, 573 Fairplay Rd., Social Circle, GA 30025. Beginning immediately all Federal, State, County and City Elections shall be held at this location.

Political parties in Walton County, City and County officials and meeting places and dates as well as the upcoming mid-term Primary Election were featured in the latest issue of Walton Living Magazine. Click or tap on this link or the image below to read the story online or pick up a copy of the print edition at a local library, city hall or at one of the advertisers featured in the magazine.