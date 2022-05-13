Update: Three members of the same family receive lengthy sentences in 2017 double murder

Update (5/11/2022)

Three members of the same family entered guilty pleas this week, just prior to trial for the November 16, 2017 deaths of Antavious Smit and Dontravious just outside of Social Circle. According to the district attorney’s office, the State was prepared to present the cases to a jury on May 9, but Dequan “DayDay” Gunn, Quintadric “Todd” Gunn, and Jotavious “Lucky” Gunn all pleaded guilty just prior to jury selection. At the time of the murders, Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman said he believed they were all from the same family, possibly cousins.

They received the following sentences:

Dequan Gunn: Total sentence of Life in Prison plus 5 years for two counts of felony murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, aggravated assault, possession of firearm during a felony, and tampering with evidence.

Jotavious Gunn: Total sentence of Life in Prison plus 5 years for two counts of felony murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of firearm during a felony.

Quintadric Gunn: Total sentence of 35 years with the first 15 in prison for two counts of voluntary manslaughter, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of firearm during a felony, and tampering with evidence.

“A plan to rob a small amount of marijuana and money led to two young men (ages 18 and 19) dying and 3 young men going to prison to serve lengthy sentences. My hope is that this resolution not only serves as closure to the families of Antavious and Dontravious but also serves as a lesson to young people that their actions can lead to extremely horrible unintended consequences,” Alcovy Judicial Circuit Court District Attorney Randy McGinley said in a statement of the DA’s office Facebook page. “I want to thank the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the GBI, and my office who worked so hard on this case. The lead investigators, Investigator Hudson and Special Agent Isaacson, and so many within law enforcement worked long, hard hours to ensure justice would be served. This truly was a team effort. – DA Randy McGinley.”

According to the DA’s office, “the murders stemmed from Dequan and Jotavious hatching a plan to rob another individual of marijuana and money. They schemed to bring this person to a residence on E. Hightower where Dequan and Quintadric lived. Jotavious brought the two victims with him to that house. Once there, the robbery did not go as planned. Numerous shots were fired from multiple guns including a 9mm, a .40 caliber, a .357 revolver, and a shotgun. Crime scene investigation showed that at least 22 shots were fired. Antavious Smith and Dontravious Stanley were shot multiple times leading to Stanley dying on the scene and Smith later dying at Atlanta Medical Center. After the shooting, attempts were made to hide marijuana, firearms, and shell casings.”

The case was prosecuted by District Attorney Randy McGinley, Assistant District Attorney Lacey Majors, Investigator Aimee Oliver, Victim Services Director Kim Kelly, and Legal Assistant Melanie Sims. The arrests and investigation were handled by the Walton County GA Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the Walton County District Attorney’s Office. The Social Circle Police Department, the Covington (Ga.) Police Department, and the GBI Crime Lab assisted during the investigation.

Update

The fourth and final suspect in the Walton County double homicide case, Jotavious “Lucky” Fredrick Gunn, age 19, turned himself in at the Newton County Jail on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports that Gunn is charged with two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the shooting deaths of Dontravious Cullin-Stanley and Antavious Smith.

Update

Walton County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the victims and suspects in Thursday’s shooting in the Social Circle area of Walton County. Major Damien Mercer with WCSO said the next of kin of the two men who died have been notified. They are identified as Dontravious Stanley, 18, and Antavious Smith, 19. Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman said he believed they were from Newton County.

Jotavious.Gunn

Arrested and charged with two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault are Quintadric Gunn, 21, Dequan Gunn, 19, and Dikembe Thomas, 20. Chapman said he believed they were from Walton County.

Not yet in custody, but wanted for two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault, is Jotavious Gunn.

Mercer said the six people named here were involved in the incident. A seventh person who was at the house at the time has not been charged.

Update

The second person shot has succumbed to his injuries after being lifeflighted from a shooting in the Social Circle area of Walton County late Thursday afternoon. Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of a shooting at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2017 from a home on East Hightower Trail. Deputies arrived to find one person dead, another was lifeflighted and a third had managed to run away when the shooting started. The victim who was lifeflighted later succumbed to his injuries. WCSO report that three people have been charged with two counts of felony murder with more charges expected to follow.

Sheriff Joe Chapman said the three people charged are from Walton County and, to the best of his knowledge, the victims were from Newton County.

“And I believe they were all from the same family – related in some way, cousins maybe,” Chapman said, confirming that he was referring to those charged in the murder as well as the victims.

Initial story

Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman confirms that there was a shooting just outside the Social Circle City limits on Thursday night, Nov. 16, 2017, leaving one person dead, another lifeflighted to a hospital and a third person still missing. Chapman said the situation is still very fluid and very little information is available at this time. He said, including the three people who were shot at, about seven people were on the scene when the shooting began.

“Two people that we know of were shot, one is deceased. We believe that several people met at a residence on Hightower Trail just outside Social Circle,” Chapman said. “At some point the shooting began and one person ran away. We haven’t located him and at this point we’re not sure whether he has been shot or not.”

Chapman said he believes that those who were shot or shot at were from Newton County. The rest were from Walton County and are in custody. There are warrants for the third person from Newton County who ran when the shooting began. The location on Hightower Trail was just past General Mills, close to Willow Springs Church.