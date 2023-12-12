Update: All lanes of Hwy 78 at Youth Monroe back open following serious crash

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 11, 2023) – At 7:05 p.m. WCFR Asst. Chief Craig League reported that all lanes of Highway 78 at Youth Monroe Road have been opened following the crash Monday afternoon. He said two patients were transported to Piedmont Athens Regional and one patient was transported to Piedmont Walton

Several accidents worked Multiple injuries reported in Hwy 78 crash

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 11, 2023) – Walton County Fire Rescue Asst. Chief Craig League reports that WCFR, Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Walton EMS have worked multiple vehicle crashes this afternoon.

The most recent was at 5:37 p.m. this afternoon in which was a 3-vehicle crash currently has both eastbound lanes of Hwy 78 shut down at Youth Monroe Road. League said that was a serious crash and there were multiple injuries.

Other crashes this afternoon only reported minor injuries. These were:

2-vehicle crash on Youth-Monroe Road at Sardis Church Road at 4:52 p.m.

2-vehicle crash Double Springs Road near New Hope Church Road – 5:35 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

