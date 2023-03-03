Update: All lanes on Hwy 78 in Between back open following fuel spill

UPDATE: At 3:13 p.m., Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported that GDOT has applied sand to all of the affected areas of the spill and all lanes are back open.

(WALTON COUNTY, GA – March 2, 2023) – At 2:15 p.m. Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported that crews are on the scene of a diesel fuel spill on Highway 78 in Between.

League said one lane east bound and one west bound as well as east bound turning lane have been closed down.

“Rain in the area, combined with this spill, has created a slick road surface,” League said.” GDOT has also been advised.”

League said officials assume the spill is the result of an overturned or leaking portable container, or from a fuel tank on a vehicle or equipment on a trailer.

“We do not know what caused the spill. But it began on Highway 78,” League said. “The vehicle turned on New Hope Church Road, turned around at Between City Hall and came back through the Intersection at Highway 78 and New Hope Church Road. The leak appears to be less than 20 gallons, but it has been driven through and has spread to other areas of the highway.”

League said that GDOT is now on scene as well. Multiple bags of oil absorbent has been applied to the spill.