Update: Altercation in Grayson ends in one man dead, another wounded

Update

(Grayson, Ga., July 26, 2021) – Gwinnett Police Department believe that an altercation in Grayson Monday night ended in gunfire leaving one man wounded and another dead. the GCPD Homicide Unit is investigating the homicide that occurred in the parking lot of 1921 Grayson Hwy.

According to a press release from GCPD public information officer Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle, at around 9:30 pm officers had responded to a person shot call and arrived to find one male deceased at the scene. Another male was suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital.

“Detectives believe an altercation between the two males started and the males shot each other. Detectives are currently investigating the motive for the shooting,” Winderweedle said. Identities are being withheld until next of kin have been notified.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Initial story

Gwinnett County Police Department’s homicide unit is currently on the scene of a reported homicide in the parking lot of 1921 Grayson Highway in Gwinnett County. That address is the location for Nail Network in Grayson.

According to Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle, public information officer for GCPD, there is one male victim (age unknown). At 10:15 p.m., on July 26, 2021, Winderweedle said he was en route to the scene but did not have any other information at that time.