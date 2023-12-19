Update: Arnold Dairy Farm Road in Walton County was back open by 5:45 p.m. following brush fire

Fire crews on the scene of a brush fire in Walton County on Dec. 18, 2023. Photo credit: Walton County Fire Rescue

UPDATE: At 5:45 p.m., WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League announced that Arnold Dairy Farm Road was back open following the afternoon brush fire.

“A fire break was plowed around the perimeter of the fire. The area inside the fire break was wet down, there are still some isolated stumps, dead trees, etc. burning inside the break,” League said. “WCFR personnel will monitor remaining fires periodically this evening.”

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 18, 2023) At 2:52 p.m. Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League said that crews from WCFR, Social Circle Fire Department and Georgia Forestry are on the scene of a brush fire on Arnold Dairy Farm Road.

“The road way is closed from Social Circle Jersey Road to McGarity Road,” League said.

Firefighters have the fire contained, according to League.

“Forestry is about to plow a fire break. Heavy winds this afternoon contributed to the fire spread,” League said.

Avoid the area.

