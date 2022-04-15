Update: Arrest made in 2021 murder of Lithonia teen whose body was found in Yellow River Park

Update (April 15, 2022)

Gwinnett Police Department detectives have continued to work on this case and followed up on leads since the incident occurred on July, 28, 2021. Today, they secured warrants for felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with this case for Austin Ford, a 20 year old male from Lithonia, Ga. Ford is currently in custody in Clayton County on unrelated charges and will be brought to Gwinnett County at a later date.

Update

Gwinnet Police have identified the female victim as Tori Lang, 18, from Lithonia. Her family saw the media release and tattoos on social media and notified law enforcement. Police report that next of kin has been notified.

The motive is still unknown and detectives urge anyone that may have any information, to please contact GCPD detectives at 770 513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Update

Detectives hope tattoos will help in identifying the victim

Update:

Gwinnett Police Detectives are seeking the assistance of the public in identifying the female found shot to death at Yellow River Park in Stone Mountain on Wednesday morning. The tattoos are pictured above. An additional tattoo was discovered on the back of the victim’s neck. It has the number 222 and red lips right above the numbers.

Initial press release:

(Stone Mountain, Ga., July 28, 2021) – Shortly after 6:30 a.m., Gwinnett Police officers were dispatched to an “unknown medical call” Yellow River Park in Stone Mountain. Upon arrival, officers located a light skin black female between the ages of 20-35 under a tree. Gwinnett Fire Department arrived on scene and confirmed she was deceased with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The female victim had three distinct tattoos. A heart cross tattoo with the date 8-16-07 pink or reddish in color on the right side of the neck. A tattoo “Faith makes all possible” on the left side of the neck and what appears to be a roman lettering with the date 9-16-2002 on the wrist.

At this time, investigators are exploring all motives. Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any useful information.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770 513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Breaking

Gwinnett Police Department’s Homicide Unit is currently investigation a homicide at the Yellow River Park in the Stone Mountain area of the County.

According to a press brief from CGPD public information officer Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle, officers have responded to a call on a deceased body located. No more details are available at this time.