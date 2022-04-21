Update: Arson not the cause of fire at Good Hope Fire Station overnight

Battery charger plugged into fire truck overnight shorted causing truck to catch fire

Good Hope Fire Station fire on April 21, 2022. Photo Credit: Walton County Fire Rescue

Update

Monroe, Ga. Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Craig League said the state fire marshal has determined that the cause of the fire to be a shore line battery charger that was plugged into the fire engine.

“The charger on the truck shorted out sometime during the night causing the fire engine to catch fire in the apparatus bay,” League said. “According to the investigator, there was a similar incident last year in Monroe County.”

Update

Monroe, GA- In a press release from the Walton County Board of Commissioners, it was announced that investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s office have been requested to investigate the cause of the fire in the early morning hours of Walton County Fire Station # 7 in Good Hope, Ga. Fire Station 7 is located at 2077 Nunnally Shoals Road, Good Hope, Georgia 30641. The fire appears to have originated in the apparatus bay housing Fire Engine 7. The fire station and equipment housed at the station sustained damage.

County Manager John Ward and staff are coordinating logistics to ensure that there will be no disruption in public safety response due to this incident and that the best service available is provided to this area of the county.

Initial story

Good Hope, Ga: At 3:39 A.M. on April 21, 2022, the firefighter on duty at Walton County Fire Rescue Station # 7 was awakened by smoke detectors to find a fire in the apparatus bay of the Station. The firefighter was able to escape the building and call for a fire alarm over the radio to the 911 center. Fire Station #7 is located at 2077 Nunnally Shoals Road, Good Hope, Georgia 30641.

Assistant Fire Chief Craig League reported that the fire appears to have originated in the apparatus bay housing Fire Engine # 7. Engine # 7 is a total loss. The fire station has also sustained major structural damage throughout the building. Two other apparatus, Brush # 7, and Tender # 7, were able to be removed from the station before they were seriously damaged. Fire apparatus from Walton County Fire Station #19 , Station #11, Station # 12, Station # 9, and Station #14 responded to the fire, as well as automatic aid from the City of Monroe Fire Department.

Investigators from the State Fire Marshals office have been requested to investigate the cause of the fire.