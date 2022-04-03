Update: Barn fire Sunday displaces apartment dweller

No injuries reported

Update:

The barn fire that crews from Walton County Fire Rescue responded to on Sunday was in a structure that served as work shop/apartment, according to WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League.

“The apartment housed a family member of the property owner who lives in the main house on the property. It appears that the fire was caused by embers from a fire pit outside and close to the building. There were no injuries and all occupants were able to escape,” League said. “The occupant of the apartment will be staying with family.”

League said the structure was a total loss. At 1.15 p.m. firefighters remained on the scene.

Walton County, GA (April 3, 2022) – Walton County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a barn fire in the 2000 block of Whitney Road. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said upon the arrival of the first fire personnel, the barn was found to be fully involved.

Details to follow.