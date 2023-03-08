Update: Baton Rouge PD say autopsy of Walton County man show no signs of foul play

Update

The Baton Rouge Police Department held a press conference Tuesday to release preliminary findings of the autopsy performed on the body of the Walton County man who went missing on Feb. 22 while in Baton Rouge on Business. The body of Nathan Millard was located 12 days later in a vacant lot.

During the press conference, Baton Rouge Police Chief Police Chief Murphy J. Paul, Jr, said the autopsy revealed no evidence of internal or external trauma. The final autopsy results are pending further studies including the toxicology report. Paul said, however, that at least at this point there are no indications of foul play. They are asking for anybody who was with Millard on the night he went missing to come forward, even if something happened that caused a moment of panic. They just want to know what happened to Millard.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Baton Rouge Police Department or Capitol Region Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

The full press conference by the Baton Rouge Police Department can be viewed on Fox5 at this link.

Update

WAFB Channel 9 in Baton Rouge is reporting that the body of Nathan Millard, the Walton County man missing in Baton Rouge since Feb. 22, was located at about 3 a.m. this morning, March 6, in a vacant lot. His family has been notified, according to the report by the United Cajun Navy.

Click or tap on this link for the story on WAFB.

Update

Law enforcement in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is interviewing witnesses and obtaining surveillance footage in hopes of locating a missing Walton County man. Nathan Millard was in Baton Rouge on business and was last seen on Feb. 22. He was reported missing the following day.

(WAFB/Gray News) in Baton Rouge is reporting that his wallet was located at a Greyhound bus station and with his credit card but no ID. His phone was located about a block away from his hotel and his debit card was reportedly used twice since he was last seen, once by a black male at the Greyhound Bus Station.

For a full update, click or tap on this link for the latest report on WAFB/Gray News.

Initial report

A father and husband from Walton County vanished while walking back to his hotel room during a work trip in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Now his wife is searching for answers.

Nathan’s Millard’s wife, Amber Millard, shared with 11Alive TV about her husband and the case on Monday.

The 42-year-old was in Baton Rouge for a brief work trip, she said, which was only supposed to have about a 24-hour turnaround. Instead, according to Amber, he went missing last Wednesday night after going to a basketball game and then going to a pub with a client.

“My mind has been going nonstop, but I can’t let my mind torture me, and I’m just turning it over to God and prayer, prayer, prayer, staying positive,” Amber told 11Alive News. “He’s a loved man, a great man and we need him, we want him home.”

Nathan has two teenage boys from a previous marriage, two teenage stepsons and the couple have a 7-year-old daughter together.

The Jersey resident vanished last Wednesday night while on a business trip for Advanced Construction in Conyers as he was visiting Baton Rouge to meet with a client and see a job site. Millard and the client went out Feb. 22. His wife said they attended a basketball game (she did not specify the game, though the LSU Tigers had a home game Feb. 22) and he FaceTimed her from the game briefly to show her his seats. “It was not anything I ever thought would be my last call,” she said.

The client last saw him leaving to go back to his hotel. The two were at Happy’s Irish Pub on 3rd Street in Downtown Baton Rouge, according to his wife. He had about a block walk back to the hotel, she said. Amber’s understanding is the client stayed behind in the pub to close out a tab and Nathan left on his own. That was the last he was seen by anyone who knows him.

He didn’t show up to a meeting with the client the next morning. They were due to meet back on the job site at 8 a.m. The client went to police by 9 a.m. Click or tap on this link to the Walton Tribune for more on the story.

Millard is 5-9 and weighs 180 pounds, according to police, and was last wearing a green hat, black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Millard’s is asked to contact police officials in Louisiana at 225-389-3853 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.