Update: Bethlehem woman seriously injured in crash on Highway 138 Friday

Georgia State Patrol is reporting that a woman from Bethlehem was seriously injured and another from Monroe received moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 138 on Friday. The other vehicle was a 2003 Ford Expedition 18′ flatbed utility trailer and the driver of that vehicle was not injured.

According to GSP Trooper Cpl. Cal Barton, Billy Robertson, 67, of Monroe, was driving the Ford Expedition west on Georgia 138 when he was unable to stop for traffic that was stopping ahead of him, he lost control of the vehicle and traveled into the eastbound lane and the right side of the trailer struck the front/windshield area of a 1997 Ford Escort, driven by Angela Mahaffey, 49, of Monroe. She and her passenger, Mary Peters, 52, of Bethlehem, were both injured. Peters was transported to Piedmont Athens by Walton EMS with serious injuries and Mahaffey was transported to Piedmont Walton with moderate injuries.

The Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team was called to assist with the investigation. Charges are pending for Robertson. Barton said no drug/alchol impairment was suspected for either driver.

At 2:45 p.m. on Friday, officials report that Highway 138 is still shut down at Vinies Drive due to a serious two-vehicle crash.

Traffic backed up due to a shut down of Highway 138 on Friday for a serious vehicle crash. Contributed photo

Initial Story

Walton County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 138 at Vinies Drive in Walton County. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League is reporting that there are multiple injuries and an entrapment reported. An air ambulance is on route.

Avoid the area. At 1.40 p.m. on June 4, League reported that the road is currently shut down.